OB Elementary crossing guards using body cameras at busy intersections

Amanda Brandeis
5:10 PM, Jan 15, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - For some Ocean Beach parents, the scariest part of their day is walking their children to and from school.

OB Elementary sits along a busy intersection at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, where parents have witnessed near-crashes, distracted driving and people running red lights. 

Wayne Simard is one of those parents, who took matters into his own hands six years ago, volunteering every day as a crossing guard. 

Now he's purchased body cameras for his fellow crossing guard volunteers, to protect themselves from conflicts with impatient drivers and to capture drivers breaking the law. 

