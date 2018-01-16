OB Elementary crossing guards using body cameras at busy intersections

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - For some Ocean Beach parents, the scariest part of their day is walking their children to and from school.

OB Elementary sits along a busy intersection at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, where parents have witnessed near-crashes, distracted driving and people running red lights.

Wayne Simard is one of those parents, who took matters into his own hands six years ago, volunteering every day as a crossing guard.

Now he's purchased body cameras for his fellow crossing guard volunteers, to protect themselves from conflicts with impatient drivers and to capture drivers breaking the law.