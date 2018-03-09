Norwegian Cruise Line ship passenger falls overboard near Bahamas

(KGTV) - A cruise ship passenger was rescued after apparently falling overboard while taking a photo as the ship sailed near the Bahamas earlier this week, Norwegian Cruise Line officials said.



Officials said the unidentified female passenger fell from the cruise ship Epic on Tuesday evening. Witnesses told ABC News the woman appeared to be intoxicated and was taking a photo before she fell overboard.



Another cruise passenger, Karen Kennedy, told ABC News she heard an announcement over the cruise ship's intercom saying "Code Oscar portside" three times.



Code Oscar is an emergency code sent out when a person falls overboard from a cruise vessel.



In a statement, Norwegian Cruise Line officials said:

On the evening of Tuesday, March 6, 2018 a report was made that a guest aboard Norwegian Epic had gone overboard, while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas. As soon as the report was made, the ship maneuvered to allow the crew to begin a search.



After recovery, the guest was taken to the onboard medical facility for evaluation. It had been reported that they were in a stable condition.



The ship arrived in Port Canaveral on Wednesday morning as scheduled. The guest immediately disembarked to receive any additional medical attention necessary on shore.



We are thankful that our team reacted quickly and was able to rescue the guest. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and their family as they embark on the recovery process and our CARE team is providing support and assistance during this time.