North San Diego County man says ATM came up $700 short on cash

Jonathan Horn
6:13 PM, Feb 6, 2018

An ATM stiffs a man $700

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) - A Bonsall man had just $4 to his name after an ATM stiffed him on more than $700.

Frank Deal used the Cardtronics ATM inside an AM-PM in Bonsall. The machine froze twice, on two separate transactions - for $300 and another for $400. 

Deal is living on $1,000 a month disability social security payments, and is staying on a friend’s couch. 

“I’m not living,” he said. “That’s basically how hard it is.”

Federal law protects consumers from ATM errors, but they have to initiate the dispute through their bank. Deal doesn’t have a traditional bank account, since his Social Security payments go onto a prepaid debit card. He said he tried to get through to the prepaid card provider, Direct Express, but was on hold forever.

10News called Cardtronics, which owns the ATM. 

A spokesman said the erroneous transactions were found, and that the company would initiate a refund to the debit card. 

Cardtronics issued a statement.

"A preliminary investigation by Cardtronics indicates the ATM failed to dispense cash for the $400 and $300 transactions which are in question. Accordingly, Cardtronics has initiated a process which will return $700 to the cardholder’s card issuing bank. From there, any credit to the cardholder’s account will need to be processed by the card issuing bank."

  

