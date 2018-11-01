North San Diego County dentist giving kids money for their Halloween candy

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County dentist is offering cash to children in exchange for their Halloween candy.



Dr. Curtis Chan at Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry in Del Mar is giving kids $1 for every pound of candy they bring to his office.



The candy collected will be shipped overseas to U.S. military troops.



Children taking part in the buyback must also bring or make a “thank you” card for the troops.



The buyback event is Nov. 8 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Chan’s office at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way, Suite #3.



Click here for more information.



