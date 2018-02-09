North San Diego County animal shelter concerned about dog meat trade

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (KGTV) - Helen Woodward Animal Center in North San Diego County wants to raise awareness about dog meat in South Korea while the Olympic Games are underway.

10 restaurants refused to follow a dog meat ban by Olympics officials and the South Korean government, shelter officials said, citing a Fox News report.

Both parties offered financial compensation to restaurants to comply with the dog meat ban but only two of the twelve restaurants which serve dog meat accepted the offer, HWAC said.

HWAC rescued two female dogs, Leanne and Cinderella, from the Thailand meat trade in October 2016. The dogs found new families.

“Our Center is concerned with the welfare of animals not just here but all over the world,” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. “In particular, our programs continually illustrate our belief that the human/companion-animal bond is unlike anything else. The unconditional love, comfort, forgiveness and kindness companion animals bestow on us has been proven to touch us, not just emotionally, but physically as well, by lowering blood pressure, calming anxiety, getting us moving, and lifting our spirits. More importantly, their devotion to us is life-saving. Canines save hundreds of thousands of lives working in search-and-rescue, on the police force, and in the military. Their courage and dedication should be honored. It is heartbreaking to think of the incredible gifts they offer us being wasted on dinner plates.”