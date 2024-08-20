Community raises over $155K for North Park woman paralyzed in acroyoga accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Abby Weiss’ family fought back tears as they cleared out her North Park apartment.

“It’s just awful to have to pack her stuff up,” said Judy Washer, Abby’s aunt. “It’s just awful, and it didn’t have to be like this.”

At 32, Abby can no longer live on her own. Two months ago, she injured her spinal cord while doing acroyoga, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down.

“She’s aware of everything,” said Rory Weiss, Abby’s father. “Of course, she’s scared out of her wits. She said the other day it feels like she’s in a straitjacket. She can’t move. Everything has to be done for her.”

Abby’s father said she loved being active outdoors and was passionate about acroyoga—a practice that combines yoga with acrobatics. She had been practicing it for four years.

“She said you have to live life,” Rory said. “She pushed the envelope a little too far, I think.”

When asked if he would have advised her against acroyoga, Rory said, “I really didn’t know what it was like. Had I known the type of maneuvers she was doing, I would have told her not to do it, but I don’t think she would’ve listened.”

Now, Abby is in Chicago, where her parents live, undergoing rehab at a medical facility.

“The medical bills are astronomical,” Rory said. “We have insurance, but caregivers and therapy, there’s no end.”

Abby’s friends started a GoFundMe to help with expenses, raising more than $155,000.

“People we don’t even know have contributed,” Rory said. “It’s just amazing.”

“I just want to say to the San Diego community: Thank you for giving her the wonderful years she had here,” Washer added.

The Weiss family is hopeful Abby will regain some movement as the inflammation goes down, but doctors say there’s no guarantee.

They still need help with medical expenses. If you're interested in donating, follow this link.