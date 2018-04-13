North Park neighbors say abandoned house attracts crime, drugs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A North Park house, empty for years, has nearby neighbors frustrated about the lack of action taken to clean up the property they say has become a magnet for crime.

"We have people that are squatting here, we've had illicit drug use, we've had prostitutes, we've had an increase in break ins in the area, " said Alan Nelson, who lives across the street.

Nelson says even though he and others call the police, unless it's an emergency they can't always come out.

He has called and emailed Councilman Chis Ward's office repeatedly about the matter but isn't happy with the response he's received.

Ward's office says the property is in foreclosure and the case is being handled by the city attorney's office. They issued the following statement to 10News:

"My office has been working with the San Diego police department and city code enforcement to address the illegal activity occurring at this property. Public safety is and will always remain my most pressing priority."

A code compliance hearing for the property is scheduled for late April.