North Park bars, local fan clubs excited about Tuesday's soccer game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Bars in North Park are getting ready for an onslaught of fans from Tuesday's soccer game.

“We are learning that San Diego is a soccer city, post NFL, post chargers,” said Adam Cook, owner of FairPlay in North Park.

Cook expects hundreds to show up at his bar, but he’ll watch from Snapdragon Stadium.

“I planned my summer trip around this game," Cook said. "We were supposed to go to Finland on July 22nd. When this game was announced for July 25 I said no way, got tickets for July 26th.”

Cook says he started backing Manchester United since he was a kid.

“The sport, I've been playing since I was five years old. I still play at 51.”

Also a huge Manchester fan is Tony Hughes.

“They’re like the Beatles, they’re the biggest thing in football,” Hughes said.

He grew up in London, and now leads the Red Devil’s fan club in San Diego.

“My mom became a staunch red. She took me as a little boy to see the legends. And we were all hooked we used to go every single game.”

Tonight, he’s excited to support his hometown, in his new home of San Diego.

“Watching under the Coronado bridge is pretty special I have to say.”

If you don't have tickets to the game, the Red Devil's will be watching from Liberty Call in Barrio Logan. Also, organizers tell me there is a fan fest from 4 to 7p.m. on Tuesday on the east side of the stadium.