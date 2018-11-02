North Island Credit Union claims naming rights for Chula Vista venue

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Live Nation Friday announced a multi-year agreement with North Island Credit Union for the naming rights of the Chula Vista venue formerly known as the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

The two companies plan to work together to improve the venue experience for concertgoers with giveaways and prizes, Live Nation said in a statement. Representatives from North Island Credit Union will also be on-site during the concert season from April to October to maintain engagement with

concertgoers.

"As we were exploring new avenues to support our community, bring more benefits to our members, and extend our brand awareness, the incredible opportunity to partner with Live Nation at this local venue proved to be a natural fit for both of our brands," said California Coast Credit Union President and CEO Steve O'Connell. "North Island Credit Union's vision for our member experience aligned seamlessly with Live Nation's commitment to the fan experience."

Going forward, the 20,000-capacity amphitheatre will dedicate an entrance to North Island Credit Union members. Credit union members also can receive ticket discounts and exclusive promotions during the concert season.

"North Island Credit Union is dedicated to enriching relationships within their community, so they were a natural fit as a like-minded, long-term partner for this classic amphitheater," Live Nation Senior Vice President of Venue Sales Andy Peikon said. "Together, through the power of live music, we will integrate their brand in authentic ways throughout the venue so they can establish even more meaningful connections with members who have an affinity for live music."

