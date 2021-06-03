Surveillance cams to up in downtown Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of security cameras are set to gup in Downtown Oceanside.

The city council unanimously approved the plan to purchase more than fifty surveillance cameras at their Wednesday meeting.

Police say the cameras will not be monitored 24 hours a day, but they can view past footage if an issue or crime comes up. The recordings would be saved for a year. There will also be signage posted to make people aware if they are in an area under surveillance.

“I think it will be a good use of tech,” Police Chief Fred Armijo said. “We chose especially this core downtown area because of the core concentration of crime that we’ve seen in the past handful of years.”

San Diego had a similar program in place, but it was eventually halted after many residents raised privacy and oversight concerns.