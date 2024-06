OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A person was killed this morning during a single-vehicle crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Oceanside, authorities said.

It occurred about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound freeway, near the Aliso Creek rest area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash involved a black BMW striking a center divider wall and rolling over.

There was no other information available.

