Officials locate pickup truck potentially involved in San Marcos hit-and-run collision

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV)— Deputies with the San Marcos Sheriff's Station located a pickup truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a teenager seriously injured Tuesday night in San Marcos.

According to a press release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department, the collision happened at 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of W. Mission Road and Knoll Road. Preliminary information from deputies showed that a pickup truck hit a teenager who was riding an e-bike before taking off from the scene. The teen suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. He remains in critical condition, the release said.

On Thursday, acting on an anonymous tip, San Marcos Sheriff's Station deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Rancheros Drive, according to the press release. They located the 2021 white GMC Sierra pickup truck believed to have been involved in Tuesday night's collision.

Attempts were made to conceal the truck's damage, but upon closer inspection, authorities found that the damage matched the debris left behind from the collision scene. They also found additional evidence from the home, which is awaiting processing. The release said the truck was impounded as evidence.

No arrests have been made as of now, and the Traffic Investigators with the San Marcos Sheriff's Station are continuing their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at (760) 510-5200.