Watch Now
NewsNorth County

Actions

Oceanside police locates 15-year-old boy missing since December 16

oceanside_police_suv.jpg
KGTV
FILE PHOTO
oceanside_police_suv.jpg
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 02:18:28-05

Oceanside, Calif. (KGTV) -- Oceanside Police Department located the 15-year-old El Camino High School student.

SEE RELATED: Oceanside police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

Rudy Moya has been missing since Dec. 16, when he was last seen in the 1400 block of Carmelo Dr. in Oceanside, where he may have gotten into a Gray Toyota, according to a press release from the OPD on Monday.

Police started an investigation immediately to locate Moya. The Monday's updated release from the police department said Moya was reunited with his family.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MLK BREAKFAST 480x360.jpg

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HUMAN DIGNITY AWARD BREAKFAST