Oceanside police locates 15-year-old boy missing since December 16

Oceanside, Calif. (KGTV) -- Oceanside Police Department located the 15-year-old El Camino High School student.

Rudy Moya has been missing since Dec. 16, when he was last seen in the 1400 block of Carmelo Dr. in Oceanside, where he may have gotten into a Gray Toyota, according to a press release from the OPD on Monday.

Police started an investigation immediately to locate Moya. The Monday's updated release from the police department said Moya was reunited with his family.