Three-vehicle crash kills two on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — Two people were killed this morning in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle traffic collision at 4:40 a.m. on the I-5 South near McClellan-Palomar Airport.

Authorities say the driver of a Hyundai Elantra sedan was driving at high speeds on the freeway when their vehicle rear-ended a green Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. The Jeep hit the center divide and entered the HOV lane, where a third vehicle crashed head-on into the SUV.

The Grand Cherokee passenger died on impact, and the driver was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where they were pronounced deceased. CHP officers say the passenger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

An additional victim from the third vehicle sustained significant injuries.

Authorities say the initial vehicle driver of the Hyundai Elantra was under the influence of alcohol. They were arrested at the scene for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

The crash prompted the closure of all I-5 southbound lanes until 9 a.m. Saturday.