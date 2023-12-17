Watch Now
3 arrested at Escondido DUI checkpoint

Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 17, 2023
ESCONDIDO (CNS) — Three people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said today.

One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, another for an outstanding warrant and the third for drug possession, Escondido police said.

In addition, 18 drivers were cited for driving without a license, and one for driving on a suspended license.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Avenue.

Of the 1,496 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint 749 motorists were contacted.

Locations for DUI checkpoints are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

Funding is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

