SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A major freeway connector will be closed Saturday morning as Caltrans makes guardrail repairs.

The northbound State Route 163 connector to northbound I-805 will be closed from 3 - 11 a.m.

Drivers will be rerouted to State Route 52.

