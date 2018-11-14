NORAD conducts exercise flights in San Diego skies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diegans will likely hear some loud noises or see low-flying aircraft Wednesday morning, but officials assure the public that they should not be alarmed.



Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is conducting exercise flights in San Diego and Riverside counties.



Officials said low-flying NORAD fighter jets will be training “in close proximity to civilian aircraft, which will be taking on the role of an aircraft of interest.”



The exercise is part of an effort to test responses, systems and equipment, officials said.