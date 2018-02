A group of very excited girls in Encanto received new dresses and a lesson in empowerment courtesy of a non-profit called "Believe in Yourself".

More than a dozen girls ages 11-13 from the Boys and Girls Club each got a brand new dress and a visit from a local psychologist about their behavior on social media and how they can maintain a positive self image and outlook.

The girls will get to wear their new dresses to an upcoming Valentine's Day dance.

For more information on "Believe in Yourself" and how to donate you can go to their website.