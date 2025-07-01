Non-fatal shootings dropped by 54% in Southeastern San Diego from 2023 to 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gun violence in Southeast San Diego is on the decline, according to the San Diego Police Department. Non-fatal shootings dropped by 54% from 2023 to 2024, marking a significant improvement in an area that has historically struggled with violence.

So far, 14 shootings have been reported in the area in 2025.

"This is a community where there's a lot of love here," said Joanna Makwana, acting captain of the Southeast Division of the San Diego Police Department.

ABC 10News The San Diego Police Department's Southeastern Division has reported a dramatic decrease in shootings since 2020.

The dramatic shift in safety statistics has been welcomed by both law enforcement and community leaders who have been working to address the root causes of violence in the neighborhood.

"To me, that's very profound. And it makes me very proud. Because it shows that what we're doing is working," Makwana said.

Community activist Cornelius Bowser recently received recognition for his efforts when Shane Harris, a community leader, presented him with "A Key to the Movement" award from the People's Association of Justice Advocates.

"Bishop Bowser is about to be put on the map for the work he has done to combat gun violence not just in southeastern San Diego but citywide," Harris said.

Bowser has dedicated more than 30 years to fighting gun violence in San Diego. In 2021, he helped launch the "No Shots Fired" program in collaboration with the city and San Diego Police Department.

"It's a whole community of everyone working together to bring down violence," Bowser said.

The "No Shots Fired" initiative takes a direct approach by working with gang members in the community. The program focuses on changing attitudes toward violence through cognitive behavioral therapy and gun safety courses.

"I'm elated this has happened so we can really focus on the underlying issues," Bowser said.

Looking ahead, Bowser is advocating for the city to expand their efforts by creating affordable housing, community hubs, and workforce training programs in Southeast San Diego.

His vision is to address the conditions that allow violence to thrive rather than simply reacting to incidents after they occur.