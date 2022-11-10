No tickets sold with all six Superlotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $41 million.

There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor store in Simi Valley and the other at a supermarket in San Mateo, the California Lottery announced. Both tickets are worth $29,046.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 3, 6, 8, 40, and 44 and the Mega number was 19. The jackpot was $40 million.

The drawing was the 34th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.