No tickets sold with all six Powerball numbers

Powerball form california
Ben Margot/AP
FILE
Posted at 8:40 AM, Feb 18, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing to $330 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a liquor store in Temple City and is worth $186,812, according to the California Lottery.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 6, 28, 59, 69 and the Powerball number was 21. The estimated jackpot was $306 million.

The drawing was the 20th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

