Newsom says California 'done' with Walgreens over abortion pills decision

(KGTV) – The state of California is moving towards boycotting Walgreens after the pharmacy chain recently announced it would not issue abortion pills in certain states.

In a tweet Monday, Gov. Newsom said his state would no longer be doing business with Walgreens.

“California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done,” Newsom tweeted.

Per a Reuters report, a spokesperson for Newsom said California would review “all relationships” with Walgreens but did not elaborate further.

Last week, Walgreens officials decided its stores would not distribute abortion pills in at least 20 Republican-led states after a group of GOP attorneys general said the company would face legal trouble if they dispensed the pills through the mail.

In a statement posted on the Walgreens website, officials said: “We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate.”