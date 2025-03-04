Newsom orders California state employees to work in-office 4 days a week

(KGTV) – Gov. Newsom Monday issued an executive order requiring California state workers to return to the office starting this summer.

Under the executive order, beginning July 1, state employees will have to work in-person at least four days a week.

Some employees could be allowed telework flexibility on a case-by-case basis and/or based on specific individual circumstances, according to Newsom's order.

The governor said of the order: “State employees are the backbone of our government, and we are blessed in California with public servants who devote their time and talents to the smooth operation of critical services and public infrastructure. In-person work makes us all stronger — period. When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases. That means better service, better solutions, and better results for Californians, while still allowing flexibility.”

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, California state agencies with the flexibility to do so shifted to a hybrid or fully remote work model.

The state’s Department of Human Resources (CalHR) “will issue statewide guidance on appropriate exceptions that will address, among other topics, employees whose positions require telework and employees who do not live near their duty stations and were hired with a mutually agreed-upon telework arrangement. State agencies and departments must develop plans to accommodate the increase in in-person work, including with respect to workplace facilities and employee transportation options.”

To view Gov. Newsom’s executive order, go to: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RTO-EO-3.3.25_-GGN-signed.pdf