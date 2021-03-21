A year in review: Looking back at San Diego throughout the coronavirus pandemic
A year ago this month lockdowns began throughout California. San Diego landmarks sat empty as people stocked up on essentials at grocery stores. Photos taken over the last year paint a picture of life during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Residents avoid visiting Mission Bay during the coronavirus pandemic.Geoff Stevens
Mount Soledad without any visitors as residents avoid visiting attractions during the coronavirus pandemic.Geoff Stevens
SeaWorld San Diego sits empty after the coronavirus pandemic forced the park to temporarily close. Geoff Stevens
A large vaccine site opens at Petco Park. The site has since closed prior to the start of baseball season. Leah Pezzetti
The San Diego Museum of Art reopens to the public on March 20, 2021 now that the county is in the red tierSAN DIEGO MUSEUM OF ART
