A year in review: Looking back at San Diego throughout the coronavirus pandemic

A year ago this month lockdowns began throughout California. San Diego landmarks sat empty as people stocked up on essentials at grocery stores. Photos taken over the last year paint a picture of life during the global coronavirus pandemic.

    Residents avoid visiting Mission Bay during the coronavirus pandemic.Photo by: Geoff Stevens
    Mount Soledad without any visitors as residents avoid visiting attractions during the coronavirus pandemic.Photo by: Geoff Stevens
    SeaWorld San Diego sits empty after the coronavirus pandemic forced the park to temporarily close. Photo by: Geoff Stevens
    A large vaccine site opens at Petco Park. The site has since closed prior to the start of baseball season. Photo by: Leah Pezzetti
    The San Diego Museum of Art reopens to the public on March 20, 2021 now that the county is in the red tierPhoto by: SAN DIEGO MUSEUM OF ART
    FILEPhoto by: Haven Daily/AP

