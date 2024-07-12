Watch Now
You are not along: San Diego Sheriff

Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 12, 2024

(KGTV) — The You Are Not Alone (YANA) program continues to offer support to elderly, disabled, and shut-in residents within the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

This free service provides security for individuals who value their independence but lack regular check-ins from friends or family. The program ensures daily check-in calls before 10:00 am from Monday to Friday.

To enroll in the YANA program, residents can contact their local Sheriff's station or submit a YANA Enrollment Request Form in person.

