You are not along: San Diego Sheriff

(KGTV) — The You Are Not Alone (YANA) program continues to offer support to elderly, disabled, and shut-in residents within the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

This free service provides security for individuals who value their independence but lack regular check-ins from friends or family. The program ensures daily check-in calls before 10:00 am from Monday to Friday.

To enroll in the YANA program, residents can contact their local Sheriff's station or submit a YANA Enrollment Request Form in person.