Where to get sandbags in City of San Diego

For those impacted by the Jan. 22 storm and flooding, a limited supply of filled sandbags will be distributed Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mountain View Recreation Center, also serving as the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, and the Encanto Recreation Center.
Empty sandbags are available for residents across the city at select recreation centers during regular operating hours. Each City of San Diego household or business is eligible for up to 10 sandbags, with sand not provided. Locations include:
- Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.
- Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.
- Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.
- Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr.
- Council District 4 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Dr.
- Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr.
- Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Dr.
- Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.
- Council District 8 - San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Rd.
- Council District 8 – Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.
- Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.