Where to get sandbags in City of San Diego

For those impacted by the Jan. 22 storm and flooding, a limited supply of filled sandbags will be distributed Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mountain View Recreation Center, also serving as the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, and the Encanto Recreation Center.

Empty sandbags are available for residents across the city at select recreation centers during regular operating hours. Each City of San Diego household or business is eligible for up to 10 sandbags, with sand not provided. Locations include:

