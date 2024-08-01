Warning signs of human trafficking

The United States Department of State has published a list of things to look out for if you suspect human trafficking.

See the list below for warning signs and questions to ask from the department, or click here for more information.



Human Trafficking Indicators

While not an exhaustive list, these are some key red flags that could alert you to a potential trafficking situation that should be reported:



Living with employer

Poor living conditions

Multiple people in cramped space

Inability to speak to individual alone

Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed

Employer is holding identity documents

Signs of physical abuse

Submissive or fearful

Unpaid or paid very little

Under 18 and in prostitution

Questions to Ask

Assuming you have the opportunity to speak with a potential victim privately and without jeopardizing the victim’s safety because the trafficker is watching, here are some sample questions to ask to follow up on the red flags you became alert to: