Watch Now
NewsNews Links

Actions

Volunteer for San Diego River Park Foundation Spring Homeless Census

Screenshot 2024-04-05 at 6.14.04 AM.png
UCSD Urban Studies and Planning
Screenshot 2024-04-05 at 6.14.04 AM.png
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 09:14:56-04

From April 4-7, volunteers are being sought for a four-day homeless census conducted by the San Diego River Park Foundation.

As part of the effort, volunteers will cover different parts of the river from 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

Information can be found at https://uspucsd.wordpress.com/2024/03/13/san-diego-river-park-foundation-spring-homeless-census-seeking-volunteers-for-4-4-4-7/.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!