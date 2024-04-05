Volunteer for San Diego River Park Foundation Spring Homeless Census

From April 4-7, volunteers are being sought for a four-day homeless census conducted by the San Diego River Park Foundation.

As part of the effort, volunteers will cover different parts of the river from 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

Information can be found at https://uspucsd.wordpress.com/2024/03/13/san-diego-river-park-foundation-spring-homeless-census-seeking-volunteers-for-4-4-4-7/.