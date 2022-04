A virtual town hall meeting is being held Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m., on the topic of in-custody deaths at San Diego County jails.

A report on in-custody deaths will be discussed, with the meeting hosted by the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board.

For more information, visit https://www.countynewscenter.com/virtual-town-hall-on-in-custody-death-study-results/.