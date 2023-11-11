Watch Now
Unsung Heroes: Foundation for Women Warriors celebrates female patriots

Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 20:36:21-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In honor of Veterans Day, the Foundation for Women Warriors reaffirms its dedication to supporting and empowering female veterans. "Unsung Heroes: The Story of America's Female Patriots" is an extraordinary documentary that highlights the sacrifices of women who served in the American military.

To celebrate these women veterans' noble accomplishments, please visit the Unsung Heroes website.

To support women veterans, visit the Foundation for Women Warriors website.

For more information on how to get involved and participate in Wreaths Across America, visit here.

