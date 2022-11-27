UC San Diego event: A Deep Look Into Mental Health

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego’s School of Biological Sciences is hosting another event in its "A Deep Look" public speaker series. This time around, the topic of the talk is on mental health since it is at "the forefront of our collective consciousness" after being ignored by mainstream society for years.

The event will focus on the mental health crisis on college campuses and look at mental health through the lens of underserved communities and an international perspective. You can register for the event by following this link.