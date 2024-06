SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 23rd annual Taste of Adams Avenue is happening this Sunday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Foodies will have the opportunity to sip and savor flavors from 40 restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, pubs, wine bars, breweries and eateries in one of San Diego's most iconic neighborhoods.

Follow this link to learn more about the event and buy tickets.