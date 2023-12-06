Watch Now
Ticket information: Scripps Performing Arts Academy's 'The Nutcracker'

Screenshot 2023-12-06 at 6.32.10 AM.png
Scripps Performing Arts Academy
Posted at 6:34 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 09:34:39-05

The Scripps Performing Arts Academy & Scripps Ballet Theatre will have two performances of "The Nutcracker" at David And Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla on Dec. 16-17.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Learn more about the Scripps Performing Arts Academy at https://scrippsballet.com/academy.

