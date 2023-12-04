Watch Now
Third annual 'Mayor for a Day' contest kicks off

Kim Lasky
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria outlines his plan for how to spend an estimated $300 million in stimulus funds, on March 9, 2021
Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 13:41:32-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to inspire young leaders in the City of San Diego, Mayor Todd Gloria has officially announced the launch of the third annual "Mayor for a Day" contest.

The competition, open to K-12 students, offers a unique opportunity for the winner to shadow Mayor Gloria and other city leaders for an entire day. This includes a special role at the State of the City address scheduled for January 2024.

To participate, students are encouraged to express their vision for making San Diego a better place to live through either a written essay or a video submission. The deadline to submit applications is midnight on Dec. 15.

Learn more about the contest here.

