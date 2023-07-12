The LaFayette Hotel and Club

North Park's historic Lafayette Hotel is reopening on Wednesday, July 12. The mid-century boutique hotel at 2223 El Cajon Boulevard was the only hotel built during World War II. Some notable guests include Bob Hope, Marilyn Monrow and a former U.S. President. For more information about the hotel visit, lafayettehotelsd.com.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 17:00:28-04
