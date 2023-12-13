SURVEY: San Diego seeks public input on Mid-City Communities Plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is asking for the public's input as it works to update its Mid-City Communities Plan.

The city is revamping the 1998 community plan, which encompasses the City Heights, Kensington-Talmage, Normal Heights and Eastern Area. The plan will reevaluate priorities and create opportunities for new infrastructure, businesses and homes over the next few decades.

Additionally, it will look at possible investments for parks and public spaces where people can safely take a stroll or ride bikes.

Follow this link to respond to the survey.

You can learn more about the plan here.