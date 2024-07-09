Summer activities at San Diego County Libraries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the heat beats down on San Diego, the county is highlighting numerous summer activities people can take advantage of at their local libraries.

Musical performances, puppet and magic shows, puzzle time, escape rooms, and more—San Diego County Libraries has a little bit of something for everyone this summer. Summer at your Library lasts until Aug. 31, giving parents an option to entertain their kids until school is back in session.

You can follow this link to find a list of events at the various branches scattered around the county.