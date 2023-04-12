Sting returns to San Diego this October

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There have already been some big concert announcements this year, but another rock legend will be returning to San Diego.

Tuesday, Sting unveiled a new tour, including a show at the Open Air Theatre at San Diego State.

Sting will be performing hits from his long career on October 4.

The concert will be his first show in San Diego since 2010.

He was also the Halftime performer the last time the Super Bowl was in San Diego in 2003.

Tickets go on presale Wednesday with the general sale beginning Friday.

