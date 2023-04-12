Watch Now
NewsNews Links

Actions

Sting returns to San Diego this October

Sting to give 1st concert at Paris' Bataclan since attacks
Copyright Associated Press
Tatan Syuflana
<p>In this March 5, 2016 file photo, musician Sting performs during a concert at the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. Sting is to perform on Nov. 12 at the first concert at the Bataclan theater in Paris since it was targeted in Islamic State attacks a year ago that killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)</p>
Sting to give 1st concert at Paris' Bataclan since attacks
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 21:53:17-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There have already been some big concert announcements this year, but another rock legend will be returning to San Diego.

Tuesday, Sting unveiled a new tour, including a show at the Open Air Theatre at San Diego State.

Sting will be performing hits from his long career on October 4.

The concert will be his first show in San Diego since 2010.

He was also the Halftime performer the last time the Super Bowl was in San Diego in 2003.

Tickets go on presale Wednesday with the general sale beginning Friday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!