South Bay food pantry offering healthy cooking classes

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Magnolia’s Project 1:1 The People’s Choice Pantry is celebrating its opening at 633 9th Street in Imperial Beach.

The food pantry, supported by CVS Health, also offers Maggie’s Table, a healthy cooking class sponsored by UCSD and the San Diego County District Attorney’s office.

The eight-week program serves up healthy recipes and tips, led by professional chefs and nutritionists.

“The uniquely designed pantry offers a warm country-store atmosphere with bins of fresh local produce and bread, shelves filled with canned products and other shelf-stable food, plus toiletries and paper goods—including diapers and feminine products.”

Magnolia Project is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (619)-770-6000. To sign up for cooking classes contact projectoneone@yahoo.com, or call (619) 777-6723.