Small Business Administration opens recovery center in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened an SBA Business Recovery Center in National City to assist businesses impacted by the historic flooding on Jan. 22.

The recovery center offers a wide range of services to lend a helping hand to the small businesses bouncing back from the storm.

One way the SBA helps is by administering low-interest disaster loans to businesses and homeowners as they recover. There are several types of disaster loans, including ones for physical damage, mitigation assistance, economic injury disasters and military reservists.

To learn more about how the SBA is helping in the South Bay and to begin the disaster loan process, follow this link.