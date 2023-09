Prev Next SeaWorld San Diego

Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 29, 2023

A special "Slash Sale" on tickets for Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego is taking place through Oct. 1. To buy, visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/howl-o-scream/tickets/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.