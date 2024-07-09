SeaWorld San Diego hiring for Halloween spooktacular team

(KGTV) — SeaWorld San Diego is seeking people to join their team as Ambassadors for the upcoming Halloween Spooktacular event. This seasonal position offers a unique opportunity to bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to visitors from around the world.

Auditions for the Halloween Spooktacular Team:



Date: July 12

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Center, 2595 Ingraham St., San Diego, CA 92109

Requirements: Bring a headshot, resume, and a family-friendly monologue.

Applicants must have flexible availability every week from Thursday through Sunday during the event dates. For more information, please visit their auditions page.

