SDG&E customers potentially affected by power shutoffs starting Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some SDG&E customers residing in high-fire-risk communities in San Diego County may be affected by a power shutoff starting Monday.

According to SDG&E, these public safety power shutoffs are necessary to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather conditions because they could affect powerlines. Red Flag warnings, low humidity, dry vegetation and fire threats to electric infrastructure are some factors that lead to the decision to turn off power.

Around 117,466 customers are expected to be affected by Monday's power shutoff.

Click here to view the complete list of communities that may be affected.

