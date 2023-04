San Diego County Credit Union is inviting the public to its educational webinar — Tax Time: taking the Confusion Out of Taxes.

The free educational event is scheduled for 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Virtual seating is limited, and you need to reserve a spot ahead of time.

To register and learn more about the event, follow this link.

The webinar is part of SDCCU's "Financial Wellness Wednesdays," an ongoing program to help the community learn more about personal finance.