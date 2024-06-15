SD Melanin presents new summer concert series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SD Melanin has curated over 200 events since its foundation in April 2017.

According to the website, its mission is "to build community and recreate the entertainment and hospitality landscape to truly welcome and serve people of color as the prototype versus as a by-product."

Blanket Sounds, San Diego's newest summer concert series presented by SD Melanin, kicked off on June 9 and will continue with performances including jazz, soul, Latin fusion and more. The event's future dates are July 7, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the Waterfront Park.

