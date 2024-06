SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to the San Diego County News Center, the County opened its annual Cool Zones program on Saturday, ahead of the anticipated summer heat this week.

The release said that from June 1 to Oct. 31, this program will allow older adults, those with disabilities, or those with health concerns to escape the extreme heat by using safe, air-conditioned shelters.

Click here to find the complete list of Cool Zone locations.