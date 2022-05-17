NewsNews Links Actions Facebook Tweet Email SANDAG Bike to Work Day 2022 Posted at 3:37 PM, May 17, 2022 and last updated 2022-05-17 18:37:56-04 Register for SANDAG Bike to Work Day and view the 100 pit stop locations at SANDAG.org/BikeMonth. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Community Connection Click to register or donate