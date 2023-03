San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is scheduled to reopen on March 16, 2023. The iconic outdoor cinema sits atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt, located at 1 Market Place.

Tickets are on sale now, and opening night will feature an all-time San Diego film: Top Gun.

The classic Tom Cruise movie is the first of more than 100 films that will be featured in March and April.

You can buy tickets and find the full film lineup by following this link.