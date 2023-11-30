Watch Now
San Diego's December Nights celebration returns this week

december nights.PNG
Courtesy of Balboa Park
december nights.PNG
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 15:57:24-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— City of San Diego's annual holiday event is returning this week at the heart of Balboa Park.

December Nights will be held over two days, starting this Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/e028df060dc941af9dd6ebe9726f872c/page/December-Nights/ for more information.

