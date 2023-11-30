San Diego's December Nights celebration returns this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— City of San Diego's annual holiday event is returning this week at the heart of Balboa Park.

December Nights will be held over two days, starting this Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/e028df060dc941af9dd6ebe9726f872c/page/December-Nights/ for more information.