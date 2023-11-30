San Diego's December Nights celebration returns this week
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 15:57:24-05
SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— City of San Diego's annual holiday event is returning this week at the heart of Balboa Park.
December Nights will be held over two days, starting this Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/e028df060dc941af9dd6ebe9726f872c/page/December-Nights/ for more information.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.