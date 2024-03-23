San Diego Wave Transit

SD Wave Transit

MTS Expanding Green Line Service for San Diego Wave Game

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Metropolitan Transit System will increase its Green Line trolley service Saturday to accommodate anticipated large crowds traveling to Snapdragon Stadium for the San Diego Wave soccer home opener game.

The Wave will play the Kansas City Current at 7 p.m.

MTS officials encouraged fans "to avoid traffic jams and high parking costs" by taking the Green Line to the Stadium Station.

According to MTS, the Green Line will serve all stations every 15 minutes or better, before and after the game, "to ensure a fast-paced experience both on and off the field."

Along with regular service departing Stadium Station after the match, MTS will run extra trolleys in between those trips in both directions until approximately 10 p.m., officials said.

To speed up their boarding process, fans were advised to download the PRONTO app in advance and load at least $5 on their virtual card to cover a round-trip fare for adult riders.

Riders can tap or scan on the station validators to activate their pass prior to boarding, and load their card online at https://www.ridepronto.com/

People cannot purchase fares for multiple riders on the same device, according to MTS.

Children 12 and under may ride the trolley free, with no pass required. Young people 18 and under who have a Youth PRONTO card may also ride for free.

MTS has free park and ride lots for trolley riders, including:

-- Old Town Transit Center, with more than 400 parking spots;

-- Grossmont Transit Center, 220 free parking spots;

-- El Cajon Transit Center, 400-plus parking spots; and

-- Amaya Drive, 236 free parking spots.

A full list of parking spots can be found on the MTS website.

